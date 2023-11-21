November 21, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Five fishermen from Sri Lanka were detained by Indian Coast Guard personnel near Dhanushkodi on charges of poaching on November 21. Their boat was also confiscated and handed over to the Marine Police.

It is said that when the ICG personnel were on surveillance duty along IMBL on a hovercraft, they spotted the boat entering Indian waters. They intercepted the boat with five fishermen. Inquiries revealed that they hailed from Thalaimannar in Sri Lanka. After bringing them to the shore, the ICG personnel handed them over to the Marine Police.

They identified themselves as Abdul Hameed, 40, Ahmed, 27, Vimal, 26, Arul Prasad, 25 and Ajit 25. They had accidentally entered Indian waters, a senior police officer said and added that the Central and State agencies would independently conduct investigations.