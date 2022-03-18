Five drown in Gujarat’s Dwarka district after celebrating Dhuleti

PTI March 18, 2022 22:48 IST

Five teenage boys drowned in the Triveni river near Bhanvad town in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district on Friday, police said.

They entered the water for bathing after celebrating Dhuleti, the festival of colours which follows Holi, and drowned after misjudging the river's depth, Bhanvad Police Station's Sub-Inspector Nikunj Joshi said.

The deceased were identified as Jit Luhar (16), Himanshu Rathod (17), Bhupen Bagda (16), Dhaval Chandegara (16) and Hitarth Goswami (16), all local residents.

Fire brigade personnel from Bhanvad and Khambhalia towns along with local divers retrieved the bodies, the police officer said, adding that further probe is on.