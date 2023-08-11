HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five cross-border projects at various stages of development: Vaishnaw

The projects having a total length of 125 km will cost ₹2,722 core

August 11, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. File

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday told the Rajya Sabha that currently five cross-border rail projects with neighbouring countries are either in the pipeline or in the construction stage.

He said the five projects having a total length of 125 km will cost ₹2,722 core.

The minister said till March 2023, the Indian government has incurred ₹1,722 crore on the projects connecting Balurghat- Hilli, Jogbani- Biratnagar (Nepal), Agartala- Akhaura (Bangladesh), Mahisasan- Zero Point (Bangladesh) and Jaynagar- Bijalpura.

Mr. Vaishnaw said 5.46 km of the Agartala-Akhaura broad gauge project falls in India while 6.78 km is in Bangladesh. The anticipated cost of the project is ₹865 crore, of which ₹781.87 crore had been spent till July.

He also said the Raxaul-Kathmandu new line project has a length of 140.79 km and will require ₹23,945.33 crore. “The final location survey of the project was carried by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL),” he added.

Related Topics

railway

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.