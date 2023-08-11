Five cross-border projects at various stages of development: Vaishnaw

August 11, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday told the Rajya Sabha that currently five cross-border rail projects with neighbouring countries are either in the pipeline or in the construction stage.

He said the five projects having a total length of 125 km will cost ₹2,722 core.

The minister said till March 2023, the Indian government has incurred ₹1,722 crore on the projects connecting Balurghat- Hilli, Jogbani- Biratnagar (Nepal), Agartala- Akhaura (Bangladesh), Mahisasan- Zero Point (Bangladesh) and Jaynagar- Bijalpura.

Mr. Vaishnaw said 5.46 km of the Agartala-Akhaura broad gauge project falls in India while 6.78 km is in Bangladesh. The anticipated cost of the project is ₹865 crore, of which ₹781.87 crore had been spent till July.

He also said the Raxaul-Kathmandu new line project has a length of 140.79 km and will require ₹23,945.33 crore. “The final location survey of the project was carried by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL),” he added.