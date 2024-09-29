GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five cops injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

The incident occurred in Tarrem police station area when a team of security personnel was out on a demining exercise from Chinngelur CRPF camp in the area, a police official said

Published - September 29, 2024 11:22 am IST - Bijapur

PTI

Five security personnel were injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday (September 29, 2024), police said.

The incident occurred in Tarrem police station area when a team of security personnel was out on a demining exercise from Chinngelur CRPF camp in the area, a police official said.

During the demining exercise, carried out to trace IEDs and dispose them, security personnel spotted a wire connected to the pressure IED.

When they were searching the bomb connected to the wire, it exploded, causing splinter injuries to five personnel, he said.

After being provided preliminary treatment, the injured jawans were shifted to Bijapur district hospital, the official said, adding that their condition was out of danger.

Published - September 29, 2024 11:22 am IST

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.