Five CBI officials compulsorily retired

NEW DELHI

26 October 2021 21:33 IST

Exact nature of charges against them are unclear

Five officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), including a senior Public Prosecutor, have been compulsorily retired by the government under clause 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules.

“One of them is an Additional Superintendent of Police and three are Deputy Superintendents of Police,” said an official. The exact nature of the charges against them is not clear.

The clause 56(j) of the Fundamental Rules extends absolute right to the government to retire any government servant, fulfilling the criteria of age and service, in public interest by giving notice of not less than three months in writing or three months' pay and allowances in lieu of such a notice.

