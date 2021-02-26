Five Assembly polls to begin March 27, counting of votes on May 2

The Election Commission on Friday announced elections to the Assemblies of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal, where polling would be held in eight phases.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said the votes in all five elections would be counted on May 2. Polling in Assam would be held in three phases, with voting on March 27, April 1 and April 6.
Kerala, TN, Puducherry to go to polls on April 6; 3 phase polling for Assam, 8-phase elections for Bengal
Elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would be held in a single phase, with voting on April 6.
West Bengal would see elections in eight phases, up from seven phases in the last elections, Mr. Arora said.
With over 18 crore electors spread over 824 Assembly constituencies, the five elections are the second such exercise to be held during the COVID-19 pandemic after the Bihar elections in 2020.
