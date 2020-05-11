National

Five Air India Pilots Re-Test Negative for COVID-19

File Image.

File Image.  

On Sunday, the five, all Mumbai-based pilots, had tested positive.

Medical reports of five Air India pilots who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier came negative for the virus late on Monday evening.

Also read: Coronavirus | Air India pilots flag poor protective equipment

Airline officials confirmed the development and said that the retest results had boosted the morale of other anxious crew members in middle of Vande Bharat Mission, India's repatriation of its citizens who were abroad being carried out by Air India and Air India Express.

On Sunday, the five, all Mumbai-based pilots, had tested positive. Officials termed as a case of false positive given that the entire kit had given positive indication to everyone tested. The retests were conducted by a private diagnostic laboratory.

Also read: COVID-19 | SpiceJet pilot tests positive, staff sent on home quarantine

The five had operated cargo flights between Guangzhou and Delhi carrying medical supplies and equipment in April. Four of them had been rostered together, two pilots for each sector to China.

"We felt that it is was highly unlikely that they were positive. None of them had flown for 21 days. They were all at home," a fellow pilot said.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 11:48:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/five-air-india-pilots-re-test-negative-for-covid-19/article31561403.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY