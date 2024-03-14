ADVERTISEMENT

First Vande Bharat sleeper train will be ready in six months: Minister for Railways

March 14, 2024 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

Up to 10 of these Vande Bharat Sleeper trains having approximately 16 coaches will be introduced for a trial period in a span of six months

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw of Railways inspecting ongoing work of Vande Bharat Sleeper version. File photo: Handout

The first Vande Bharat sleeper train could be ready to hit the tracks in the next six months, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said. 

Earlier on March 9, Mr. Vaishnaw had visited Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) facility in Bengaluru to inspect the progress in making of Vande Bharat sleeper coaches. 

Current sleeper class trains in Indian Railways pose ergonomic difficulties for passengers travelling in middle and upper berths with the height between the passenger and roof being very cramped leading to lack of head space for the traveller. 

“The new car body of Vande Bharat sleeper trains will have more height, and the roof portion has been redesigned to be aerodynamic, stable and convenient for passengers,” Mr. Vaishnaw said. 

Up to 10 of these Vande Bharat Sleeper trains having approximately 16 coaches will be introduced for a trial period in a span of six months. “Once the trials are successful, mass manufacturing of coaches will start,” Mr. Vaishnaw said. 

All Vande Bharat sleeper trains will be pre-fitted with anti-collision system Kavach, he added. 

Internationally, manufacturing cost of one coach is close to ₹10 crore. However, one Vande Bharat sleeper coach cost comes around ₹8 to ₹9 crore because the design of the train is indigenous, Mr. Vaishnaw said. 

Each coach will accommodate 67 passengers approximately. “Stainless steel car-body, crash worthy design elements, automatic exterior passenger doors and sensor-based intercommunication doors are the highlights of the new sleeper trains,” Mr. Vaishnaw said. 

Also the foot area of the ladder to enter the train has been improved for easy entry of passengers. Toilets have new designs and air conditioning has better control, Mr. Vaishnaw said. 

