First trial movement of a container ship from Kolkata port to Bangladesh's Chattogram port flagged off

NEW DELHI

17 July 2020 04:20 IST

: Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya flagged off the first trial movement of a container ship from Kolkata port to Bangladesh's Chattogram port for transporting cargo to Assam and Tripura.

"The route will open doors to new opportunities for both the countries. It will provide a shorter route to connect the India's north-east region through Bangladesh. This is a new chapter in India-Bangladesh maritime relations, Mr Mandaviya was quoted in a press statement.

The trial run is an outcome of discussions between the two countries at the highest level during the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India in October 2019. The standard operating procedures for the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for movement of goods to and from India were concluded during this visit. ENDS

