First tea of independent morning: Manish Sisodia day after release from jail

Updated - August 10, 2024 09:57 am IST

Published - August 10, 2024 09:36 am IST - New Delhi

A day after being released, Manish Sisodia shared a morning selfie with his wife holding a cup of tea.

PTI

At long last: Manish Sisodia after his release from Tihar jail on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A day after being released from Tihar Jail on bail, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia shared a picture of having morning tea with his wife, captioning it the "first tea of an independent morning... after 17 months".

This is his first post on X after being granted bail on Friday (August 9, 2024) by the Supreme Court, which sharply rebuked the Courts below saying his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

Also Read: Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after spending 17 months behind bars

Mr. Sisodia on Saturday (August 10, 2024) shared a morning selfie with his wife holding a cup of tea.

"First tea of an independent morning... After 17 months. The freedom that the Constitution has given to all of us Indians as a guarantee of the right to live.

"The freedom that God has given us to breathe in the open air with everyone," he said on X in Hindi.

