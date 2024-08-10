GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First tea of independent morning: Manish Sisodia day after release from jail

A day after being released, Manish Sisodia shared a morning selfie with his wife holding a cup of tea.

Updated - August 10, 2024 09:57 am IST

Published - August 10, 2024 09:36 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
At long last: Manish Sisodia after his release from Tihar jail on Friday.

At long last: Manish Sisodia after his release from Tihar jail on Friday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A day after being released from Tihar Jail on bail, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia shared a picture of having morning tea with his wife, captioning it the "first tea of an independent morning... after 17 months".

This is his first post on X after being granted bail on Friday (August 9, 2024) by the Supreme Court, which sharply rebuked the Courts below saying his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

Also Read: Manish Sisodia walks out of Tihar jail after spending 17 months behind bars

Mr. Sisodia on Saturday (August 10, 2024) shared a morning selfie with his wife holding a cup of tea.

"First tea of an independent morning... After 17 months. The freedom that the Constitution has given to all of us Indians as a guarantee of the right to live.

"The freedom that God has given us to breathe in the open air with everyone," he said on X in Hindi.

Related Topics

Delhi / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.