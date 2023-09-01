First status report on probe into Manipur cases by October first week

September 01, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - GUWAHATI:

The first status report on the investigation of cases in ethnic conflict-hit Manipur will be submitted by the first week of October, a former Deputy National Security Adviser appointed by the Supreme Court for monitoring cases handed over to the CBI and special investigation teams (SITs) said on Friday.

D.D. Padsalgikar called on Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and apprised her of the prevailing situation in the State, an official statement said.

He told the Governor that 42 SITs would be set up first to probe the violence-related cases expeditiously.

The CBI would probe 17 cases. The agency appointed 53 officers, 29 of them women, and the officers have been drawn from different parts of the country.

Regarding the incidents of violence that occurred in hill districts, he said video-conferencing facilities would be provided through BSNL and the National Informatics Centre to get them investigated.

The violence has divided the State ethnically to the extent that members of the two warring communities cannot go to or pass through each other’s areas.

Mr. Padsalgikar, who visited many relief camps and met the inmates, requested the Governor to take all possible steps to extend help to the people.

Ms. Uikey said both the Central and State governments had already taken up necessary common programmes to extend help to the affected people and instructed the government machinery to provide help to the people and take measures to resettle them in places where they lived.