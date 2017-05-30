First spell of monsoon brings cheer

As Chennai receives its first spell of rains, a traffic policeman captures it with his mobile phone. Photo:
Photo: R. Ravindran
Cyclone Mora brought monsoon to the north-east earlier than usual. Seen here is monsoon clouds looming over Guwahati.
Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar
Rain clouds hovering in the sky due to cyclone Mora in outskirts of Bhubaneswar.
Photo: Biswaranjan Rout
The iconic Mattancherry Harbour bridge in Kochi is covered in the rains. There has been ample pre-monsoon showers in Kerala since Monday.
Photo: H. Vibhu
A man with an umbrella crossing a bridge in heavy rain near Kodungallur in Thrissur.
Photo: Thulasi Kakkat
The Met Department has predicted the onset of the south west monsoon over Kerala on Tuesday. A cyclist wades through rain in Thiruvananthapuram.
Photo: S. Mahinsha
The sudden downpour in Chennai on Monday gave the city some respite from surging temperature. A scene from the arterial Anna Salai.
Photo: Shaju John
Scanty rain clouds hover over the sky of Mumbai.
Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury
As monsoon comes, woes follows. Traffic movement was disrupted due to water logging in many parts of Bengaluru.
Photo: K Murali Kumar