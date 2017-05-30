First spell of monsoon brings cheer

1/9

As Chennai receives its first spell of rains, a traffic policeman captures it with his mobile phone. Photo: Photo: R. Ravindran

Cyclone Mora brought monsoon to the north-east earlier than usual. Seen here is monsoon clouds looming over Guwahati. Photo: Ritu Raj Konwar

Rain clouds hovering in the sky due to cyclone Mora in outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Photo: Biswaranjan Rout

The iconic Mattancherry Harbour bridge in Kochi is covered in the rains. There has been ample pre-monsoon showers in Kerala since Monday. Photo: H. Vibhu

A man with an umbrella crossing a bridge in heavy rain near Kodungallur in Thrissur. Photo: Thulasi Kakkat

The Met Department has predicted the onset of the south west monsoon over Kerala on Tuesday. A cyclist wades through rain in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: S. Mahinsha

The sudden downpour in Chennai on Monday gave the city some respite from surging temperature. A scene from the arterial Anna Salai. Photo: Shaju John

Scanty rain clouds hover over the sky of Mumbai. Photo: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury