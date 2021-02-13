National

First phase of Budget session concludes, Lok Sabha to reconvene on March 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Ministers are seen during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on February 13, 2021. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi 13 February 2021 17:56 IST
Updated: 13 February 2021 17:59 IST

The session would conclude on April 8.

Lok Sabha was adjourned on Saturday as the first phase of the Budget session concluded.

The House would reconvene on March 8 after recess.

Also read: Parliament proceedings live | February 13, 2021

Advertising
Advertising

The Budget session usually is held in two phases. In the first phase, the President addresses the two Houses as it is the first session of the year.

The Union Budget is also introduced in phase one.

The recess allows department-related standing committees to examine demands for grants of various ministries. The Finance Bill and related demands for grants are passed in the second phase of the Budget session.

The session would conclude on April 8.

Comments
More In National
Lok Sabha
parliament
Read more...