National

First phase of Budget session concludes, Lok Sabha to reconvene on March 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Ministers are seen during the ongoing Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on February 13, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha was adjourned on Saturday as the first phase of the Budget session concluded.

The House would reconvene on March 8 after recess.

Also read: Parliament proceedings live | February 13, 2021

The Budget session usually is held in two phases. In the first phase, the President addresses the two Houses as it is the first session of the year.

The Union Budget is also introduced in phase one.

The recess allows department-related standing committees to examine demands for grants of various ministries. The Finance Bill and related demands for grants are passed in the second phase of the Budget session.

The session would conclude on April 8.

Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2021 5:59:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/first-phase-of-budget-session-concludes-lok-sabha-to-reconvene-on-march-8/article33830095.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY