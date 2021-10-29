First of two stealth frigates, Tushil, for Indian Navy launched in Russia

These are part of four additional frigates contracted, first likely to be delivered by mid-2023

First of two additional Krivak or Talwar class stealth frigates, Tushil, being built in Russia for the Indian Navy was formally launched into water, the Navy said on Friday. This is part of the four follow on frigates contracted by India from Russia of which two are being built by Russia and two under construction in India through technology transfer by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL).

Launch of a ship from dry dock into water is significant as it marks the completion of the basic construction and the advanced construction and equipping of the ship would be done when the ship is floating.

The 7th Indian Navy Frigate of P1135.6 class was launched on October 28 at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad, Russia in presence of D Bala Venkatesh Varma, Indian Envoy in Russia and other senior dignitaries, the Navy said in a statement. “During the ceremony, the ship was formally named as ‘Tushil’ by Ms. Datla Vidya Varma. Tushil is a Sanskrit word meaning Protector Shield,” it stated.

As reported by The Hindu in August, the first of the two ships is expected to be delivered to India in the middle of 2023. There was approximately an eight month delay in construction due to COVID.

The basic structures of two frigates are already ready at the Yantar shipyard in Russia which are now being completed. Indian Navy already operates six of these frigates weighing around 4000 tonnes each.

The construction of these ships is based on Indian Navy’s specific requirements to meet the entire spectrum of naval warfare in all three dimensions of air, surface and sub-surface, the statement said. “The ships with a potent combination of state-of-art Indian and Russian weapons and sensors are equipped to operate in littoral and blue waters, both as a single unit and as consort in a naval task force.”

The ships feature stealth technology in terms of low radar and under water noise signatures. These ships are being equipped with major Indian supplied equipment such as Surface to Surface Missiles (SAM), sonar system, surface surveillance radar, communication suite and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) system along with Russian SAMs and gun mounts, the Navy added.

As part of the technology transfer obligations, Indian technicians would be visiting Yantar shipyard during the ongoing construction of the two frigates to familiarize themselves with the specificity of the equipment and the construction.

In October 2016, India and Russia had signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for four stealth frigates after which a $1-billion deal was signed for the direct purchase. In November 2018, GSL had signed a $500 mn deal with Rosoboronexport of Russia for material, design and specialists assistance to locally manufacture the two frigates and in January 2019 the contract was signed between the Ministry of Defence and the GSL.

The keel for the first ship being built at GSL was laid in January and for the second ship in June this year. The Navy had stated that the first ship from GSL would be delivered in 2026 and the second ship six months later. All the ships are powered by engines from Zorya Nashproekt of Ukraine.