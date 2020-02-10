First meeting of Ram temple trust likely on February 19

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, established for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, is likely to have its first meeting on February 19.

Sources confirmed that the meeting would not only choose office-bearers but also elect two more members as mandated by the terms and conditions of the formation of the Trust. Some ‘sants’ from Ayodhya had expressed dissatisfaction with the composition of the Trust and asked for representation for more sections that had supported and led the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Former Union Minister Uma Bharati had also sought representation for the Other Backward Classes.

The sources said the agenda might include announcement of a date for the start of construction. The possible dates are Ram Navmi (April 2) and Akshay Tritiya (April 26).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced in Parliament last week the formation of the Trust with 15 members (seven members, three trustees and five nominated members). This was in line with the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.