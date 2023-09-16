First meeting of committee on simultaneous polls on September 23: Kovind

The first meeting of the the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls will be held on September 23, said former President Ram Nath Kovind, who heads it.
The government on September 2 notified the eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, State Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.
"The first meeting will take place on September 23," Mr. Kovind told reporters here on Saturday.
He was in Bhubaneswar to attend the convocation of a private university.
