First meeting of committee on simultaneous polls on September 23: Kovind

September 16, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

The government on September 2 notified the eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections 

PTI

Former President Ram Nath Kovind. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The first meeting of the the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls will be held on September 23, said former President Ram Nath Kovind, who heads it.

"The first meeting will take place on September 23," Mr. Kovind told reporters here on Saturday.

He was in Bhubaneswar to attend the convocation of a private university.

