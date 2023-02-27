First leg of Budget session | Parliamentary panel to seek explanation from 13 Opposition MPs for disrupting RS proceedings

February 27, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - New Delhi

The Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha headed by Deputy Chairman Harivansh has sought an explanation from 12 opposition MPs who were named for disorderly conduct during the first half of the Budget session of Parliament as also from Congress MP Rajni Patil who was suspended for shooting a video of the house proceedings on her phone and AAP MP Sanjay Singh for moving identical motions seeking suspension of business to debate the Adani-Hindenburg episode in violation of the Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s ruling.

On February 20 , the Rajya Sabha secretariat in a bulletin had listed out the names of Congress MPs — Syed Nasir Hussain, Shaktisinh Gohil, Imran Pratapgarhi, L Hanumanthaiah, Kumar Ketkar Jebi Mather, Ranjeet Ranjan, Phulo Devi Netam and Naranbhai J. Rathwa, AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Sushil Kumar Gupta for violating the rules and etiquette of the upper house by repeatedly entering the well of the council, shouting slogans, persistently and wilfully obstructing the proceedings of the council compelling the Chair to repeatedly adjourn the sitting.

The matter was referred to the Privileges committee for further investigation.

In another bulletin the secretariat also informed that AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s conduct will also be investigated for “repeated submission of identical notices under Rule 267”. Rule 267 is used by the members to raise issues of national importance suspending the business of the day. Several opposition members citing this rule had repeatedly demanded a debate on the Adani-Hindenburg episode, but each day, Chairman Mr. Dhankhar rejected their demands.

On the penultimate day of the Budget session, Ms Patil was suspended by the Chairman, leading to an outcry from the Congress that she was not given the opportunity to explain her stand. As a first step, the committee has decided to sought explanations from all. They have time till March 3 to respond.