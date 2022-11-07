First kill on Indian soil for cheetahs flown from Namibia

PTI Sheopur
November 07, 2022 15:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Two cheetahs being released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the habitat after the mandatory quarantine, at Kuno National Park, in Sheopur district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two male cheetahs brought from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, have made their first kill within 24 hours of their release from to a larger enclosure, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cheetahs hunted down a cheetal (spotted deer) either on November 6 night or in the early hours of Nov. 7, the official said.

This was their first prey after their translocation from Namibia to India in mid-September along with six other cheetahs, the official said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The cheetahs — Freddie and Elton — were the first pair to be released into the larger enclosure on November 5 after being quarantined since September 17.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
wildlife

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app