First kill on Indian soil for cheetahs flown from Namibia

Two cheetahs being released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the habitat after the mandatory quarantine, at Kuno National Park, in Sheopur district.

Two cheetahs being released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to the habitat after the mandatory quarantine, at Kuno National Park, in Sheopur district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two male cheetahs brought from Namibia to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, have made their first kill within 24 hours of their release from to a larger enclosure, an official said.

The cheetahs hunted down a cheetal (spotted deer) either on November 6 night or in the early hours of Nov. 7, the official said.

This was their first prey after their translocation from Namibia to India in mid-September along with six other cheetahs, the official said.

The cheetahs — Freddie and Elton — were the first pair to be released into the larger enclosure on November 5 after being quarantined since September 17.


Nov 7, 2022

