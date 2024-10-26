GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First journey as public representative, but not as 'public fighter': Priyanka Gandhi to Wayanad people

In an open letter to the people of Wayanad, after she filed her nomination papers from the constituency, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told them that she would work with them closely and help address their challenges

Updated - October 26, 2024 01:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says the people of Wayanad will be “my guides and teachers” in this journey, which is her first as a public representative

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says the people of Wayanad will be “my guides and teachers” in this journey, which is her first as a public representative | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday (October 26, 2024) said her first journey as a public representative of Wayanad is not her first as a public fighter as she asserted that fighting for democracy, justice and values enshrined in the Constitution is central to her life.

In an open letter to the people of Wayanad, after she filed her nomination papers from the constituency, she told them that she would work with them closely and help address their challenges.

Priyanka Gandhi declares assets worth ₹12 crore

Urging people to elect her as an MP in the November 13 bypoll, she promised that her work would serve to deepen the bond with them and that she would do all she could to fight for them and represent them in the way that they wish to be represented in Parliament.

She said the people of Wayanad will be "my guides and teachers" in this journey, which is her first as a public representative.

"You will be my guides and teachers in this journey which (I hope) will be my first as a public representative but not my first as a public fighter!

Also read: ‘Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination victory of dynasty over merit’ says BJP

"Fighting for democracy, for justice and for the values enshrined in our constitution is central to my life. I look forward to carrying this battle for all our futures forward with your support and will be deeply grateful to you if you choose to make me your MP," she said in her letter.

Ms. Vadra has filed her nomination papers from Wayanad after her brother Rahul Gandhi quit the seat and retained Rae Bareli. He contested two Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He has represented the seat from 2019 to 2024.

Published - October 26, 2024 01:41 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Kerala / election

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.