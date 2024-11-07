ADVERTISEMENT

First Integrated Check Post along India-Bhutan opened in Assam

Updated - November 07, 2024 01:18 pm IST - Darranga (Assam)

Inauguration of first India-Bhutan Integrated Check Post in Assam with state-of-the-art facilities and strategic connectivity

PTI

Land Ports Authority of India officials offer a tour of the project model gallery to Prime Minister of Bhutan H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay ahead of the inauguration of ICP Darranga in Assam on November 7, 2024. Photo: X/@LPAI_Official

The first Integrated Check Post (ICP) along the India-Bhutan border was inaugurated at Darranga in Assam on Thursday (November 7, 2024), officials said.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the ICP in presence of Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay.

ICP Darranga, sprawling across 14.5 acres and located about 700 metres from the India-Bhutan border, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including an office complex, parking areas, loading and unloading zones, a weighbridge, a warehouse, and residential quarters for officials.

Developed by Land Ports Authority of India, it also features inspection spaces, plant quarantine systems and parking facilities to ensure efficient operations.

The strategic location of Darranga is further boosted by its connectivity.

On the Indian side, it is well-connected to National Highway 27 near Rangia, while on the Bhutanese side, robust customs infrastructure at Samdrup-Jongkhar ensures efficient trade.

Ongoing improvements to the highway from Samdrup-Jongkhar to Tashigang are expected to further enhance connectivity and trade prospects.

