First Indian intranasal COVID vaccine to be launched on January 26

January 21, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Bhopal

The intranasal vaccine would cost ₹325 per shot for procurement by the government and ₹800 per shot for private vaccination centres

PTI

Homegrown vaccine maker Bharat Biotech will launch its intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC, the first of its kind in India, on January 26, the company's chairman and managing director Krishna Ella said in Bhopal on January 21, 2023.

Interacting with students at the India International Science Festival in Bhopal, Ella also said that the homegrown vaccine for the lumpy skin disease in cattle, Lumpi-ProVacInd, is likely to be launched next month.

"Our nasal vaccine will be officially launched on January 26, on Republic Day," Ella said, participating in the 'Face-to-Face with New Frontiers in Science' segment of the IISF, organised at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT).

In December, Bharat Biotech had announced that it would sell the intranasal vaccine for ₹325 per shot for procurement by the government and ₹800 per shot for private vaccination centres.

