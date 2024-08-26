ADVERTISEMENT

Gopichand Thotakura, India’s first civilian space tourist, recieves warm welcome in Delhi

Updated - August 26, 2024 01:36 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 01:07 pm IST

Gopichand Thotakura explored space as part of the New Shephard-25 (NS-25) mission by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin.

The Hindu Bureau

Gopichand Thotakura celebrates successful mission to space. | Photo Credit: Blue Origin

India’s first civilian space tourist Gopichand Thotakura returned to the country on Monday (August 26, 2024) to witness a warm welcome in New Delhi. He has set the record of being the second-ever Indian citizen to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma, a former Indian Air Force pilot, who travelled to space in 1984.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was one of the six crew members ofNew Shephard-25 (NS-25) mission by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin.

First Indian space tourist to fly on Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin’s NS-25 mission

“The feeling has been awaited for a long time. I am very happy to be back home. It is a very proud moment for India as well. I am honoured to be representing the country...” the US-based entrepreneur told ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He talked about the possibility of more common people visiting the space. “I believe that space tourism is where the future is,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The feeling has been awaited for a long time. I am very happy to be back home. It is a very proud moment for India as well. I am honoured to be representing the country and very excited for everyone else to go and do something in the space with Origin or any other organisation.” Mr. Thotakura further said.

“I am leaving to meet my parents and grandparents at home. People around me are more excited,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Thotakura was born in Vijayawada and did schooling in Visakhapatnam. He became a trained pilot in the United States, after studying aeronautical engineering.

India aims to achieve debris-free space missions by 2030

In an earlier media statement, Mr. Thotakura described himself as the “first civilian Indian astronaut”. Answering a question by The Hinduhe explained thathe would be an astronaut because anyone who crosses the Karman Line — the boundary that separates Earth’s atmosphere and outer space, and is at about 80 km above sea level — is considered to be one.

“I’ve always aspired to go to space. When I came to the U.S. in 2010, this meant either going via NASA or being a U.S. citizen and these were barriers for me. Blue Origin opened up opportunities,” he had told The Hindu.

(With inputs from ANI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US