First Friday prayers in 19 weeks at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

Friday prayers were held first time in 19 weeks at Kashmir’s historic Jamia Masjid amid multi-tier security.
Scores of worshippers from adjoining localities of the 14th century mosque offered congregational prayers around noon. A worshipper told The Hindu that attendance was low at the mosque, which was closed on August 5.
The head priest of the mosque, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also Hurriyat chairman, was not allowed to lead the prayers on the occasion. A close aide of the Mirwaiz said he remains under house arrest. Meanwhile, shops remained shut in the area.
A heavy contingent of security forces and a number of vehicles were put on a standby outside the mosque to contain any protests. The police frisked and disallowed many youth “suspected to be miscreants”. “The day passed off peacefully,” the police said.
