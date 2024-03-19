GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First dedicated portal launched for real time information on water in dams, canals

Rajasthan becomes the first State to develop a system which would bring the information on the availability of water to the public domain

March 19, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A first-ever dedicated portal launched in Jaipur last week will provide real time information on the water level in dams and reservoirs and the quantity of water available in canals in different parts of Rajasthan. The portal is expected to help in an efficient water management and facilitate prediction of floods and drought.

Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat said while launching the portal here that Rajasthan was the first State to develop a system which would bring the information on the availability of water to the public domain. “This is going to be a milestone in the water and disaster management in the State,” Mr. Rawat said.

The Water Resources Department has developed the system under the National Hydrology Project. Mr. Rawat said the real time information on the availability of water would immensely benefit the farmers, who would plan their crop cycles and irrigation accordingly. This will be especially helpful in a rain-deficient State like Rajasthan.

The monitoring of rainfall, waterlogging, temperature, ground water status and availability of surface water would help in a better and sustainable management of water resources in the State, Mr. Rawat said. The portal will provide full data of 805 dams, daily data of 242 dams and live data of 88 dams.

Related Topics

Rajasthan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.