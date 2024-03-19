First dedicated portal launched for real time information on water in dams, canals

March 19, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - JAIPUR

A first-ever dedicated portal launched in Jaipur last week will provide real time information on the water level in dams and reservoirs and the quantity of water available in canals in different parts of Rajasthan. The portal is expected to help in an efficient water management and facilitate prediction of floods and drought.

Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat said while launching the portal here that Rajasthan was the first State to develop a system which would bring the information on the availability of water to the public domain. “This is going to be a milestone in the water and disaster management in the State,” Mr. Rawat said.

The Water Resources Department has developed the system under the National Hydrology Project. Mr. Rawat said the real time information on the availability of water would immensely benefit the farmers, who would plan their crop cycles and irrigation accordingly. This will be especially helpful in a rain-deficient State like Rajasthan.

The monitoring of rainfall, waterlogging, temperature, ground water status and availability of surface water would help in a better and sustainable management of water resources in the State, Mr. Rawat said. The portal will provide full data of 805 dams, daily data of 242 dams and live data of 88 dams.