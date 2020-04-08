National

First COVID-19 death in Odisha

Contact tracing and containment are going on, the Health Department said.

Odisha has recorded its first COVID-19 death with the demise of a 72-year-old who was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar with complaints of respiratory distress.

The victim, a resident of Jharpada locality of Bhubaneswar, was admitted to AIIMS on April 4. He had history of chronic hypertension, according to the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

“He expired on April 6. He was tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing and containment are going on,” said the Health Department in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man of Madhusudan Nagar area tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in Odisha to 42.

