First ceasefire violation on LoC in Tangdhar sector since Feb.

In the first instance of Cease-Fire Violation (CFV) along the Line of Control (LoC) since February 25 last, the Pakistan Army on Sunday resorted to firing in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Army sources said.

The Pakistan Army fired few rounds in Teetwal area and the Indian Army retaliated, an Army source said.

There had been no damage or any escalation, the sources said.

“It’s an isolated incident. The ceasefire on the ground is holding,” an officer on the ground said.

DGMOs hold talks

Following a conversation between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) over the established hotline on February 22, both sides agreed on “strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors” with effect from the midnight of February 24/25.

As per data from the Army, there were 4,645 CFVs in 2020, 3,168 in 2019 and 1,629 in 2018. In contrast, there 592 CFVs this year till the ceasefire commitment came into effect on February 25.

Officials had stated that with winter about to set in in a couple of months and the high altitude passes blocked by snow, the assessment is that the situation will remain silent barring a few infiltration attempts.