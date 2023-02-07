First batch of Indian aid and personnel reach Türkiye, more relief en route

February 07, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The first batch of Indian relief material and personnel reached Türkiye in an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft on Monday while a second C-17 is en route as part of Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts to assist earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria. The Indian Army has dispatched a 30-bed field hospital along with a 45-member medical team in a third C-17 in the evening.

To Syria, India is dispatching medical supplies in an IAF C-130 transport aircraft to Damascus, though its departure was delayed through the day.

The death toll has crossed 5,000 in Turkey and Syria, which were devastated by massive earthquakes on Monday.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter: “Second C-17 with self-contained National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams including dog squads, Search and Rescue Equipment (SAR) equipment, extrication tools, and vehicles leave for Türkiye.” He added, “India continues to support the people of Türkiye in their hour of need.”

“The first Indian C-17 with more than 50 NDRF SAR personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines, and other necessary utilities and equipment reaches Adana, Türkiye,” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in the morning on Twitter.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that, in all, two teams consisting of 101 NDRF personnel have been sent, with a contingent led by Commandant Gurminder Singh, and doctors and paramedics for providing necessary assistance. “The teams are self-contained in all respects and will assist the local authorities of the Türkiye in relief and rescue operations,” an MHA statement said.

“It is important to share that in our first helping hand flight, five of the 51 SAR team members are women! Very proud to say this,” Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), MEA, said.

The first C-17 got airborne for Türkiye at 3.09 a.m. This aircraft is part of a larger relief effort that will be undertaken by the Indian Air Force (IAF) along with other Indian organizations, the IAF said on Twitter. The second C-17 took off around 12.30 p.m. A fourth C-17 is planned for Turkey late evening on Monday with additional medical personnel from the Indian Army, officials stated.

The IAF aircraft flew around Pakistani airspace and it has been learnt that no request for overflights has been made.

The field hospital, from the Agra-based Army 60 Field Hospital, along with a 99-member medical team, was mobilized hours after the announcement of assistance by India, the Army said. The remaining 44 personnel will leave shortly. The medical team comprises of critical care specialist teams including an orthopedic surgical team, general surgical specialist team, and medical specialist teams, apart from other medical teams. The teams are equipped with X-ray machines, ventilators, an oxygen generation plant, cardiac monitors, and associated equipment to establish a 30-bedded medical facility, the Army added.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India will provide “all possible assistance” and in a meeting led by P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the PM, and attended by the Cabinet Secretary and representatives of the relevant Ministries, it was decided to send “search and rescue teams of NDRF and medical professionals immediately”.

