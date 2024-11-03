First Asian Buddhist summit to be held in Delhi from November 5 to 6

The Government of India, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), is holding the first Asian Buddhist Summit (ABS) in the national capital.

The summit themed ‘Role of Buddha Dhamma in Strengthening Asia’ is a manifestation of India’s Act East Policy, which is principled on collective, inclusive and spiritual development of Asia, the Union Culture Ministry said in a statement.

To be held on November 5-6, the summit will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. It will bring together Buddhist ‘Sangha’ leaders, scholars, experts and practitioners from various traditions across Asia to foster dialogue, promote understanding and address contemporary challenges faced by the Buddhist community.

“Buddhism holds a unique position in the spiritual and cultural history of India and pan Asia. The teachings of the Buddha, His disciples and preachers have kept Asia united through a common outlook towards life, divinity, and social values.”

‘Valuable component’

“The Buddha Dhamma has emerged as a valuable component of India’s culture, aiding the country in developing steadfast foreign policy and effective diplomatic ties. From the incorporation of Buddhist symbols as part of independent India’s national identity to the adoption of Buddhist values in its foreign policy, Buddha Dhamma, India and Asia are complimentary to each other,” the Culture Ministry statement said.

“The summit marks a unique opportunity in bringing together diverse voices of Buddha’s Dhamma across Asia. Through dialogue, addressing contemporary challenges, and promoting Buddhist heritage, the summit aims to contribute to a more compassionate, sustainable, and peaceful world that gives us a complete assurance of the comprehensive welfare of humanity,” it added.

Themes covered by the summit will include Buddhist art, architecture and heritage, Buddha Cārikā and dissemination of Buddha dhamma, role of holy Buddhist relics and their relevance in society, significance of Buddha dhamma in scientific research and well-being and role of Buddhist literature and philosophy in 21st Century.

Special exhibition

In addition to deliberations on the above topics, a special exhibition is being curated on the theme “India as the Dhamma Setu (Bridge) connecting Asia.”

Last year, Buddhist scholars from 11 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Nepal, toured key Buddhist sites in India from October 25 to November 3 and engaged with experts to learn about the rich history and culture of Buddhism in the country.

The young scholars were part of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations’ (ICCR) ‘Buddha Bhoomi Vandan Yatra’ programme which is aimed at providing young scholars a deeper understanding of India’s Buddhist heritage by enabling their visit to key Buddhist sites, engaging with experts, and learning about the rich history and culture of Buddhism in India.

