GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First Asian Buddhist summit to be held in Delhi from November 5 to 6

The summit is a manifestation of India’s Act East Policy, which is principled on collective, inclusive and spiritual development of Asia, says Union Culture Ministry

Updated - November 03, 2024 08:26 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the Buddhist monk during the inauguration of First Global Buddhist Summit 2023, hosted by Ministry of Culture in collaboration with International Buddhist Confederation, at Ashoka Hotel, in New Delhi on Thursday. April 20, 2023.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the Buddhist monk during the inauguration of First Global Buddhist Summit 2023, hosted by Ministry of Culture in collaboration with International Buddhist Confederation, at Ashoka Hotel, in New Delhi on Thursday. April 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Government of India, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), is holding the first Asian Buddhist Summit (ABS) in the national capital.

The summit themed ‘Role of Buddha Dhamma in Strengthening Asia’ is a manifestation of India’s Act East Policy, which is principled on collective, inclusive and spiritual development of Asia, the Union Culture Ministry said in a statement.

To be held on November 5-6, the summit will be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. It will bring together Buddhist ‘Sangha’ leaders, scholars, experts and practitioners from various traditions across Asia to foster dialogue, promote understanding and address contemporary challenges faced by the Buddhist community.

“Buddhism holds a unique position in the spiritual and cultural history of India and pan Asia. The teachings of the Buddha, His disciples and preachers have kept Asia united through a common outlook towards life, divinity, and social values.”

PM Modi announces 10-point plan to strengthen India-ASEAN ties

‘Valuable component’

“The Buddha Dhamma has emerged as a valuable component of India’s culture, aiding the country in developing steadfast foreign policy and effective diplomatic ties. From the incorporation of Buddhist symbols as part of independent India’s national identity to the adoption of Buddhist values in its foreign policy, Buddha Dhamma, India and Asia are complimentary to each other,” the Culture Ministry statement said.

“The summit marks a unique opportunity in bringing together diverse voices of Buddha’s Dhamma across Asia. Through dialogue, addressing contemporary challenges, and promoting Buddhist heritage, the summit aims to contribute to a more compassionate, sustainable, and peaceful world that gives us a complete assurance of the comprehensive welfare of humanity,” it added.

Buddhism, India’s soft power projection tool

Themes covered by the summit will include Buddhist art, architecture and heritage, Buddha Cārikā and dissemination of Buddha dhamma, role of holy Buddhist relics and their relevance in society, significance of Buddha dhamma in scientific research and well-being and role of Buddhist literature and philosophy in 21st Century.

Special exhibition

In addition to deliberations on the above topics, a special exhibition is being curated on the theme “India as the Dhamma Setu (Bridge) connecting Asia.”

Last year, Buddhist scholars from 11 countries, including Japan, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Nepal, toured key Buddhist sites in India from October 25 to November 3 and engaged with experts to learn about the rich history and culture of Buddhism in the country.

The young scholars were part of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations’ (ICCR) ‘Buddha Bhoomi Vandan Yatra’ programme which is aimed at providing young scholars a deeper understanding of India’s Buddhist heritage by enabling their visit to key Buddhist sites, engaging with experts, and learning about the rich history and culture of Buddhism in India.

Published - November 03, 2024 08:17 pm IST

Related Topics

India / buddhism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.