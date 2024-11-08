 />
First Asian Buddhist Summit has reaffirmed India’s commitment to Buddhist legacy: experts

The summit, organised by the Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), themed ‘Role of Buddha Dhamma in Strengthening Asia’ saw participation from 32 countries with over 160 international participants

Published - November 08, 2024 12:13 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Buddhist Monks attend the first Asian Buddhist Summit, organised by the Ministry of Culture, GOI, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), in New Delhi

Buddhist Monks attend the first Asian Buddhist Summit, organised by the Ministry of Culture, GOI, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

Buddha’s teachings were the binding force not only in philosophical terms but also in practice and they have helped to sustain Asian nations and cultures in times of crisis, Buddhist scholars and experts said at the first Asian Buddhist Summit here.

The experts noted that the Summit has reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Buddhist legacy that was rooted in the region for millennia and one that continues to shape cultural diplomacy and spiritual understanding across Asia.

The summit, organised by the Ministry of Culture and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), themed ‘Role of Buddha Dhamma in Strengthening Asia’ saw participation from 32 countries with over 160 international participants. Members of the ‘Mahasangha’, patriarchs of various monastic traditions, monks, nuns, members of the diplomatic community, professors of Buddhist studies, experts and scholars, along with around 700 participants, engaged enthusiastically on the topic.

Buddhism can show the world how to counter sectarianism: Murmu

The summit also adopted ‘The Delhi Declaration’ at the conclusion of the event.

Strengthening bonds between Asian countries based on the principles of Buddha Dhamma, working upon Buddhist literature, especially Pali, and fostering and sharing the historical journey of Buddhist art and heritage (including architecture) were some of the steps mentioned in the declaration.

The declaration also resolved to connect Asian Buddhist Circuit through Buddhist Pilgrimage and Living Heritage and recognise the relevance of scientific and medical aspects of Buddha Dhamma (religion).

Thich Thien Tam, Vice President, ‘National Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’ from Vietnam said the summit had reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Buddhist legacy that was rooted here for millennia and one that continues to shape cultural diplomacy and spiritual understanding across Asia.

According to Waskaduwe Mahindawansa Mahanayake Thero, Mahanayake of Amarapura Maha Nikaya from Sri Lanka, the very fact that great masters from various traditions are gathered here discussing non-violence and peace while the world outside is destroying itself with guns and rockets, as well as the planet, shows that we have great responsibility. “We have to generate that energy in our heart, keep spreading it; one day surely our goal we will achieve.”

Khenpo Chimed, Vice Chairman, Lumbini Development Trust from Nepal, suggested that the gathering showed there were many learned and knowledgeable Sangha members and it was time to transfer all this great wisdom and historic knowledge to the younger generation. “This can be done by setting up an academic institution in the Himalayas for monastic education to transfer the knowledge.”

In his special address, His Eminence Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche, Drepung Loseling monastery from Dharamshala, India, mentioned that though the Tibetans were compelled to leave their lands, the spinoff was that they spread all over the world and hundreds of monasteries came up worldwide. “Now many know about Buddhism, we have to preserve the Tibetan culture and values, and as HH the Dalai Lama advocates revive the ancient Indian Nalanda tradition. With our knowledge and expertise, build stronger connections, collaborate spiritually and move towards our goal. Let us go forward propelled by the dedication shown by all present here,” he said.

Published - November 08, 2024 12:13 am IST

