'First Announce, Second Think': Congress slams govt. after it 'approves' railway services demerger

Jairam Ramesh cited a report which claimed that five years after merging the eight services into a single civil service, Ministry of Railways has decided that recruitment will be made through two different exams

Updated - October 06, 2024 06:57 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress Leaders Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Manu Singhvi at AICC HQ in New Delhi on October 1, 2024.

Congress Leaders Jairam Ramesh and Abhishek Manu Singhvi at AICC HQ in New Delhi on October 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The Congress on Sunday (October 6, 2024) slammed the Centre after it reportedly rolled back the merger of eight railway services to create one, and said the "First Announce, Second Think" mentality of Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to spell danger to the country's institutions.

There was no official word from the government on the reported move.

Congress general secretary (In-charge, Communications) Jairam Ramesh cited a media report which claimed that almost five years after merging the eight services into a single civil service, the Ministry of Railways has now decided that recruitment will be made through two different examinations - the Civil Services Examination (CSE) for non-technical posts and Engineering Services Examination (ESE) for technical.

In a post on X, Mr. Ramesh said, "This was not a case of Railway Reforms but actually a case of Railway Deforms."

"Five years ago, the non-biological PM's Government merged eight railway services into the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) and discontinued recruitment through the Engineering Services Examination," he said.

On October 5 2024, the government rolled back its decision and will now continue to recruit through two separate examinations, one for Civil Services and one for Engineering Services, he claimed.

"The rollback was motivated by concern that too many officers coming in were generalists and lacked the technical and engineering skills required," Mr. Ramesh said.

Also read | Railways planning major restructuring

"This FAST mentality of the non-biological PM - First Announce, Second Think - continues to spell danger to our institutions especially," the Congress leader said.

The railways are fundamentally an engineering system, and the deliberate attempt to forget this fact in the rush to standardise all recruitment was foolhardy, he said.

Published - October 06, 2024 06:54 pm IST

railway / indian railways / government / Indian National Congress

