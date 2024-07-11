GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Firing reported near police station in Jammu’s Udhampur district

There are conflicting reports about circumstances under which the fire was opened by the police manning the station

Published - July 11, 2024 12:46 am IST - JAMMU:

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Google Maps image locates the Basanthgarh area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur.

Google Maps image locates the Basanthgarh area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur.

An incident of firing was reported on July 10 in the Jammu region’s Udhampur district. The firing was reported from the Sang area of Basanthgarh at a police station around 8 p.m. There are conflicting reports about circumstances under which the fire was opened by the police manning the station.

Preliminary reports suggested that a police sentry opened fire towards a tree line after observing “suspicious movement” in the area. However, there are also reports of militants engaging the policemen in a brief exchange of fire at the police station. There was no official confirmation about the sequence of events till late Wednesday night. The official handles of the Jammu police on social media platform did not divulge any details about the incident.

Protests in Kathua after terror attack; end violence, Abdullah tells Pakistan

The firing incident comes amid a rising graph of militancy in Jammu. Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed five militancy related incidents in the past three days, which left seven soldiers and six militants dead.

Security forces are already combing parts of the Jammu region, especially Doda and Kathua, where two separate groups of militants targeted them. Five militants were killed on July 8 in Kathua in an ambush.  

