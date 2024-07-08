ADVERTISEMENT

Firing reported in Manipur’s Jiribam district, ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the State

Updated - July 08, 2024 11:03 am IST

Published - July 08, 2024 10:41 am IST

The incident comes even as the local admin in Jiribam are preparing to receive Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to the strife-torn State

The Hindu Bureau

Sources added to two people with arms were also apprehended by the security forces in the operations that ensued. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: AFP

Firing was reported in Jiribam district, near Phaitol village, in the early hours of July 8, following which tensions have escalated in the district hit by the most recent spate of the violence during the ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur. Some homes of members from both communities — Kui-zo and Meitei — have also been set afire, sources said, adding that joint ops of security forces are underway.

Police sources said that a police outpost near Phaitol village, that had been previously attacked, was being repaired when around 3 a.m., a fire was reported at the outpost. When the police responded with fire engines and support, they were fired upon from the hilltop, they said adding that a successful operation was conducted by the joint security forces to respond to the situation.

Also read | Agony still in Manipur, a year later

This comes even as the local admin in Jiribam said they were today preparing to receive Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who is on a visit to the strife-torn State.

Sources added to two people with arms were also apprehended by the security forces in the operations that ensued, following which they were handed over to the relevant police authorities.

CONNECT WITH US