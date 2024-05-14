ADVERTISEMENT

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: One more member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested

Published - May 14, 2024 10:30 am IST - Mumbai

The accused, identified as Harpal Singh, a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana, was apprehended by a team of the Mumbai crime branch from his hometown on May 13 evening, an official said

PTI

Two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, at Bandra in Mumbai on April 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Mumbai Police have arrested one more member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in connection with firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai last month, officials said on May 14.

The accused, identified as Harpal Singh (34), a resident of Fatehabad in Haryana, was apprehended by a team of the Mumbai crime branch from his hometown on Monday evening, an official said.

Fifth arrest in Salman Khan firing case

Singh was brought to Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday and will be produced before a court later in the day, he said. This is the sixth arrest in connection with the firing incident.

Two motorcycle-borne persons opened fire outside Mr. Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on April 14 and fled the spot.

Singh's name surfaced during the interrogation of accused Mohammed Rafique Chowdhary, another Bishnoi gang member who was arrested earlier this month in the firing case, the official said.

Singh had asked Chowdhary to conduct a recce around Mr. Khan's residence and also gave ₹2-3 lakh to him, the police said.

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in the Sabarmati central prison in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, who is believed to be in the U.S. or Canada, have been named in the firing case.

