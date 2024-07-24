Body of missing Naval sailor of INS Brahmaputra recovered

The body of Leading Seaman Sitendra Singh, who went missing after the fire onboard Indian Naval Ship (INS) Brahmaputra that also tilted to a side, has been found after intensive diving operations, the Navy said on Wednesday. Chief officials Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi visited Mumbai on Tuesday and reviewed the sequence of events leading to the accident and efforts undertaken to locate the missing sailor, the Navy said.

A fire had erupted on the guided missile frigate on Sunday. After dousing it on Monday, the ship listed to the left.

“Following the unfortunate incident of INS Brahmaputra in Naval Dockyard Mumbai, Adm Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) visited Mumbai on Tuesday. He reviewed the sequence of events leading to the accident and efforts undertaken to locate the missing sailor...The body of Sitendra Singh, Leading Seaman has been found on Wednesday after intensive diving operations,” Commander Mehul Karnik, spokesperson of Western Naval Command said in a statement.

Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, CNS, and all personnel of Indian Navy extend their deepest condolences to the family of Sitendra Singh, Leading Seaman. The Indian Navy stands resolutely with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, the statement read.

“The CNS was briefed on the mitigating actions taken to limit the extent of the damage, plan to recover and undertake repairs to restore the ship’s functionality at the earliest. The CNS directed that all actions by the Command and Naval Headquarters to make INS Brahmaputra seaworthy and combat ready are to be initiated immediately,” the Navy said in a statement.

