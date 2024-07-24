GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire onboard INS Brahmaputra: Missing sailor found dead

The sailor went missing after INS Brahmaputra undergoing refit fell to one side after a fire onboard on Sunday

Updated - July 24, 2024 09:16 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 09:14 pm IST - Mumbai

Ateeq Shaikh
Indian Navy frigate INS Brahmaputra tilts to one side (port side) inside naval dockyard, in Mumbai on July 22.

Indian Navy frigate INS Brahmaputra tilts to one side (port side) inside naval dockyard, in Mumbai on July 22. | Photo Credit: ANI

The missing sailor from the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Brahmaputra incident that occurred on Monday has been found dead.

A fire had erupted on the guided missile frigate on Sunday. After dousing it on Monday, the ship listed to the left.

“Following the unfortunate incident of INS Brahmaputra in Naval Dockyard Mumbai, Adm Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) visited Mumbai on Tuesday. He reviewed the sequence of events leading to the accident and efforts undertaken to locate the missing sailor...The body of Sitendra Singh, Leading Seaman has been found on Wednesday after intensive diving operations,” Commander Mehul Karnik, spokesperson of Western Naval Command said in a statement.

Navy Chief reviews damage to warship INS Brahmaputra in Mumbai dockyard

Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, CNS, and all personnel of Indian Navy extend their deepest condolences to the family of Sitendra Singh, Leading Seaman. The Indian Navy stands resolutely with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, the statement read.

The CNS was briefed on the mitigating actions taken to limit the extent of the damage, plan to recover and undertake repairs to restore the ship’s functionality at the earliest. The CNS directed that all actions by the Command and Naval Headquarters to make INS Brahmaputra seaworthy and combat ready are to be initiated immediately.

