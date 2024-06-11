Fire in Uttar Pradesh power station causes power outage in parts of Delhi

A fire at a power sub-station in Mandola, Uttar Pradesh caused a major power outage in many parts of Delhi on June 11, Delhi Power Minister Atishi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the power cut was due to a snag in the grid stations of Delhi Transco Ltd due to high power demand and excessive heat. Officials also said that government engineers were working on it and that power would be restored soon.

“There is power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2:11pm. This is due to a fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, UP. Delhi receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected,” Ms. Atishi said in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas,” she added.

She said that the failure in the power grid was “extremely worrying” and has sought time with the Central Power Minister and the Chairman of PGCIL regarding the issue.

Discom officials said that the east and central parts of Delhi were mostly affected.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.