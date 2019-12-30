Fire breaks out inside PM Narendra Modi’s residential premises

A fire broke out in an electrical unit inside the Prime Minister’s house in Lutyens Delhi on Monday evening, after which nine fire tenders were pressed into action.

The Delhi Fire Services said that a fire was reported around 7.20 p.m. The fire was in a UPS (battery). A call was made to DFS and around 9 fire tenders rushed to the spot but they were not allowed to get inside.

When they reached Lok Kalyan Marg, they got the message from inside that fire has stopped. The security staff inside doused the fire.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted that “there was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now.”