GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out in Kyiv after Russian air attack, Ukraine's military says

Published - November 03, 2024 11:50 am IST - KYIV

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 3, 2024

Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 3, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

A fire broke out in central Kyiv as a result of a Russian drone attack, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said early on Sunday (November 3, 2024) after the military said air defences were trying to repel a drone attack.

"Information about the scale of the fire, destruction or potential injuries is being clarified," Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia claims capture of new east Ukraine villages: defence ministry 

It was not immediately clear whether the fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district was caused by a direct drone hit or falling debris from a destroyed drone.

“Emergency crews were dispatched to the district looking for the site of the fire,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Reuters witnesses reported hearing blasts and seeing plumes of smoke rising from above residential buildings.

Shevchenkivskyi district near Kyiv's centre is a busy area with a cluster of universities, restaurants and tourist attractions.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy urges allies to take steps before North Korean troops reach the front

Kyiv, its surrounding region and the vast majority of the eastern half of Ukraine were intermittently under air raid alerts for most of the night, according to alerts issued on social media by the Ukrainian military.

Published - November 03, 2024 11:50 am IST

Related Topics

Russia / Ukraine / World / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.