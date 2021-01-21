Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India in Pune, three evacuated

Three persons were evacuated from a building in the Serum Institute of India’s Manjari premises here after a fire broke out there on January 21, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil told PTI the fire broke out at 2.45 p.m. on the fourth and fifth floor of the SEZ 3 building in the Serum Institute premises.
“As per the primary information, three people have been evacuated,” she said.
Viral visuals from the site showed smoke billowing out from the facility.
“The fire broke in a building in the premises. We have sent water tenders to the spot,” a fire brigade official said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.
The Manjari facility is where the Covishield vaccine, used in the nationwide inoculation drive against the coronavirus pandemic, is made.
The fire official did not comment on reports that Covishield is not manufactured in the building where the fire broke out.
