ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at AIIMS-Delhi, no casualty

January 04, 2024 10:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST - New Delhi

According to officials, the fire was brought under control

PTI

A view of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday, January 4, 2024 morning, fire officials said.

No casualty was reported in the fire, the cause of which is still to be ascertained, they said.

A call was received at 5.59 am and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 6.20 am, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire broke out inside the director's office in the teaching block on the second floor of the hospital.

"No one was injured in the incident, though some files, office records, a refrigerator and office furniture were gutted in the fire," a DFS official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US