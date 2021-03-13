Fire at coach of Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express, all passengers safe

A fire broke out in a coach of the Dehradun-Delhi Shatabdi Express on Saturday but all the passengers were safe, the Railways said.

According to officials, coach C5 caught fire due to a short circuit.

“The affected coach has been detached... Guard has informed that all passengers are safe and fire brigade has been informed. Total 35 passengers in the coach were shifted and adjusted in other coaches. Train has departed for destination,” the Railways said.