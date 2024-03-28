ADVERTISEMENT

FIR lodged against BJP's Dilip Ghosh for remarks on Mamata

March 28, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 12:27 pm IST - Kolkata

An FIR has been lodged against BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and he has been booked under IPC sections for insulting West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

PTI

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh speaks during a sit-in ‘dharna’ against the West Bengal Government over the Sandeshkhali incident, in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: PTI

An FIR has been lodged against senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh at Durgapur Police Station for his remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an official said on March 28.

Mr. Ghosh has been booked under IPC sections dealing with “intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace” and “word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman”, he said.

He had apologised on March 27 for his comments on Ms. Banerjee, which had triggered a political storm.

