FIR lodged against BJP's Dilip Ghosh for remarks on Mamata

An FIR has been lodged against senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh at Durgapur Police Station for his remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an official said on March 28.
ADVERTISEMENT
March 28, 2024 11:59 am | Updated 12:27 pm IST - Kolkata
An FIR has been lodged against senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh at Durgapur Police Station for his remarks on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an official said on March 28.
Mr. Ghosh has been booked under IPC sections dealing with “intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace” and “word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman”, he said.
He had apologised on March 27 for his comments on Ms. Banerjee, which had triggered a political storm.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT