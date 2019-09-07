FIR frivolous, politically motivated, says Shehla Rashid

Responding to a sedition case registered by the Delhi Police against her, activist Shehla Rashid in a statement issued on Friday termed the FIR as “frivolous and politically motivated” and said that it was an “attempt to silence her”.

The Delhi Police had registered a FIR against Ms. Rashid on Wednesday based on a complaint by a lawyer, Alakh Alok Srivastava, who sought her arrest for allegedly spreading fake news against the Indian Army and the Centre. It was alleged that Ms. Rashid was spreading misinformation on human rights violation in Kashmir by the Indian Army, following amendments made to Article 370.

Ms. Rashid, however, maintained that her tweets were based on the inputs received from locals in Kashmir.

“I have clearly mentioned that these are based on information received from people in the state. In a situation where reporters are not allowed to report, media, social media, telephonic and postal communication are gagged, it is important to put out narratives of the people, so that the people in the rest of India know what is happening there,” read the statement.

While stating that she is a political activist who was “doing her job” Ms. Rashid added that on the Twitter thread posted by her, she had also acknowledged the “positive work of the administration” as well.

The statement added, “I have highlighted the positive work of the administration in ensuring facilities to the people. That itself is proof enough that I have no motive except to shine light on the truth, which is corroborated by several media reports published in India and elsewhere.”

Mr. Srivastava, in his complaint, stated that while Ms. Rashid in her tweets had alleged human rights violations by the Indian Army, the forces had officially denied them and called the allegations baseless and unverified.

Stating that she was being targeted for speaking out on the “clampdown in Kashmir and denial of basic human rights to Kashmiris,” Ms. Rashid added, “I am a petitioner in the constitutional challenge to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India and our petition in the Supreme Court makes a very strong case for the restoration of the same.”