FIR filed against Hyundai, police tell court

The Delhi police informed a city court it had lodged an FIR in a case relating to charges against Hyundai Motors India that it cheated its customers by inducing them to install CNG kit from CEV engineers, else their warranty will be void. The police said it had registered a case under sections 420 and 34 of the IPC. PTI

New Delhi
