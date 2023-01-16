ADVERTISEMENT

FIR by Delhi Police over indecent remarks on cricketers' daughters: Maliwal

January 16, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Police in Delhi have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly making indecent comments on social media on the daughters of India cricketers Virat Kohli and M.S. Dhoni, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said on January 16.

Taking to Twitter, Ms. Maliwal shared the copy of the FIR and said the culprits will be arrested soon.

“After my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made on the daughters of @ImVKohli and @MSDhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and behind bars,” she tweeted in Hindi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

social networking

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US