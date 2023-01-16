FIR by Delhi Police over indecent remarks on cricketers' daughters: Maliwal

January 16, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - New Delhi

Police in Delhi have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly making indecent comments on social media on the daughters of India cricketers Virat Kohli and M.S. Dhoni, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said on January 16.

Taking to Twitter, Ms. Maliwal shared the copy of the FIR and said the culprits will be arrested soon.

“After my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made on the daughters of @ImVKohli and @MSDhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and behind bars,” she tweeted in Hindi.