HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FIR by Delhi Police over indecent remarks on cricketers' daughters: Maliwal

January 16, 2023 03:31 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal. File

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Police in Delhi have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly making indecent comments on social media on the daughters of India cricketers Virat Kohli and M.S. Dhoni, Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal said on January 16.

Taking to Twitter, Ms. Maliwal shared the copy of the FIR and said the culprits will be arrested soon.

“After my notice, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case of indecent comments made on the daughters of @ImVKohli and @MSDhoni. Very soon all the culprits will be arrested and behind bars,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Related Topics

social networking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.